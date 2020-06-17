Patricia Lowe

Patricia W. Lowe
WASHINGTON, NC - Mrs. Patricia "Patsy" Wynne Lowe, a resident of 463 Pirate Cove Road, Washington died Sunday morning, June 14, 2020 at her home.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Riverside Community Shelter, located on Riverside Road, Washington and will be officiated by Gene Andrews. The family will receive friends for the Celebration of Life following the service at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Brandy and Jimmy Walker, located at 153 Harbor Road, Washington, NC. Parking and seating will be available or feel free to bring a lawn chair. The family is asking that everyone please dress casually.
Mrs. Lowe was born in Martin County on December 10, 1947 daughter of the late Louis Tyler Wynne and Marjorie Beach Wynne. On June 23, 1974, she married Thomas Earl Lowe, Jr. who survives. She was a member of First Church of Christ in Washington and previously attended Christian Chapel Church of Christ. Mrs. Lowe was artistic and creative and was displayed in her specialty cakes for her grandchildren. She enjoyed planning the annual family traditional Old Christmas Celebration. She retired from the Martin County School System to become a fulltime grandmother.
In addition to her husband, Tommy, she is survived by her children: Scott Lowe and wife Jodi of Clayton and Brandy Walker and husband Jimmy of Washington, her grandchildren: Sawyer Lowe, Braxton Lowe, Maci Lowe, Reagan Walker, Jackson Walker and Hayes Walker; her sisters: Faye Helms and husband Gary of Everetts and Deborah James and husband Donnie of Robersonville; her brother: Randy Wynne of Bunn as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Lowe suffered a courageous battle with a neurodegenerative disease known as PSP. The family is asking that memorials be made to Cure PSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 (https:www.curepsp.org); Community Care and Hospice, 222 Stewart Parkway, Suite 100, Washington, NC 27889; or Brain Support Network, P.O. Box 7264, Menlow Park, CA 94026 (https://www.brainsupportnetwork.org).
