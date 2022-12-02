Ms. Patricia Lynn Nichols, 68, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. Funeral services will be private; however her children will host a celebration of life drop-in on Wednesday, December 7th from 1 - 4 pm at the Barn at 400 Saint Andrews Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Ms. Nichols was born in Petersburg, VA, and became a long-time resident of Pitt County early on in life. She found a love of traveling from living in South America with her parents as a teenager. When she came back to the States, she earned her Bachelor's degree from East Carolina University in Teaching, then pivoted careers spending almost 40 years as a Registered Nurse. She had a passion for education, nursing, travel, and the beach. She loved spending time with her grandchildren; and had many friends who became like family to her. She enjoyed telling stories while making memories with them; and she loved her parents unconditionally. Ms. Nichols was preceded in death by her parents Leroy & Connie Nichols; her brother Tony Nichols; and niece Shannon Nichols. She is survived by her son Paul Nichols & wife Helen of Hamilton, Ontario; her daughter Dana Smith & husband Kevin of Greenville; grandchildren Megan, Ethan, and Allison Smith; and Grant Nichols; sister Patty Nichols, niece Jessica Nichols, and many other cherished friends and family members. Memorial contributions may be made to Trillium Health Services, 1708 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.Wilkerson FuneralHome.com.