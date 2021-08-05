Patricia “Mama Pat” Gregory, 65, of Farmville passed away on July 29, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday evening at her home, 2654 Foxfire Rd. Farmville (covered dish) at 6:30pm. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday August 7th at 11:00am at Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden, NC. Patricia was born on February 21, 1956 in Pitt Co., NC to Wilbur and Lois Jarman. She attended North Pitt High School and after graduation she began her family with her first husband, Marvin. She raised her boys until they were of school age and then went to work outside of the home. She was employed with Globe Hardware, Package Craft, of Bethel and then went to work with ECU. She retired from ECU, School of Medicine as a Medical Records Clerk after 30+ years of service. Patricia married her husband, Gary, in 2011 and enjoyed spending time with him along with their family and friends. She also loved her dogs, riding her Harley and spending time at her “happy” place, the beach. Patricia had a heart of gold and if you met her, you loved her. Her smile was infectious, and you couldn’t help but be in a good mood around her. She was a mama to many and always loved being around children. When she was able to, she attended St. Delight’s Church in Ormondsville. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Lois Jarman; one sister, Phyllis and husband, Mickey Ross; two brothers, Wayne Morris and Dennis Jarman. She is survived by her husband, Gary Gregory, of the home; two sons, Jimmie Rouse and fiancé, Tracy Moore and Bryan Rouse and significant other, Sheri Riggs; Bonus daughter, Amber Nichols; five stepchildren, Erica, Victoria, Brittany, Ashley and Gary Jr.; five biological grandchildren, Matthew Tyler, Madison, Jacob, Chelsie and Alyssa Rouse; twelve step grandchildren; one sister, Linda Smith and three close nieces, Lisa, Sarah and Crystal along with other extended family members and friends, including her biker family. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden.