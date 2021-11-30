Patricia "Pattie" Moore
GREENVILLE - Patricia "Pattie" Moore, 67, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Sunday November 28, 2021 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday December 2, 2021 at 11:00 am at Farmer Funeral Service in Ayden with Dr. Franklin Baggett and Rev. Barry Williamson officiating. Burial will follow in the Ayden Cemetery.
Pattie was born on February 15, 1954 in Pitt County to James and Irene Williamson. She was one of four children and spent her youth in Pitt County. She attended the local schools and was a member of the first graduating class of Ayden-Grifton High School in 1972. After school, she went on to attend Pitt Community College and East Carolina University.
She also started working for Brody's Clothing store and stayed there for many years. She then transitioned into her future career and began her employment with ECU. She was employed with the Student Loans Dept., working with and securing financial aid for students. She stayed with ECU for 28 years, only to retire due to health concerns.
Pattie was a longtime member of Elm Grove OFWB Church. She lived in Ayden most of her life until her husband passed away in 2013. She then moved to Greenville to live beside her sister Vonnie. When she was able, she loved visiting the mountains and beaches. She truly loved being with family and friends.
Pattie was predeceased by her husband, A.C. Moore; her parents and one brother, Randall James Williamson.
She leaves to cherish her memory, a daughter, Candice Pender and husband, Bryan, of TN; her son, Cole Craft, of Greenville; two precious grandchildren, Alyssa and Haven Craft, both of Greenville; sister, Vonnie Jones and husband, Dennis, of Greenville; brother, Barry Williamson and wife, Lisa, of Goldsboro and sister-in-law, Caroline Williamson, of SC.
She also leaves behind three step-children, Theresa Craft, Derik Moore and Crystal Moore, as well as many other extended family members, co-workers and church friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6-8 pm at Farmer Funeral Service.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made in Pattie memory to Vidant Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Dr., Greenville, NC 27834 or Elm Grove OFWB Church, Weyerhaeuser Rd. Ayden, NC 28513.
You may send online condolences to www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.