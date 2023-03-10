Patricia Mosteller "Pat" Johnson

Patricia Kay Mosteller "Pat" Johnson, was born to Colonel and Mrs. Michael Mosteller in Bethesda, Maryland, on May 22, 1947. Pat departed her lovely, fragile, earthly body to put on her new perfect, heavenly body for her eternal dwelling with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 6, 2023, at the age of 75. Pat grew up in a Marine Corps family and lived her early life at military bases all over the world, from Camp Lejeune in North Carolina to Quantico in Virginia to Camp Pendleton in California to Fort Williams in Maine and to Camp Butler in Okinawa, Japan. Pat graduated high school in 1965 in Falls Church, Virginia, then attended UNC Greensboro for two years before transferring to UNC-Chapel Hill. While at UNC-Chapel Hill, Pat fell in love with her Physics lab partner and future husband, Sam. Pat graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology in 1969 and began working for the Dean of Pediatrics at Duke Medical Center. The following year, on August 29, 1970, Pat and Sam were married in McLean, Virginia and so began a 52-year journey together as husband and wife. Pat and Sam moved to Greenville in December 1972. After traveling the world in her youth, Pat was able to put down roots in Greenville and was embraced by this community for over 50 years. Together, Pat and Sam raised a family of three wonderful children: Drew, Amy, and Tori. Pat lived her life in service to her Savior, Jesus Christ. She served Him by devoting herself to being the best wife and mother she could possibly be; serving her family with unwavering devotion, even when her body was failing her. She served Jesus by serving her church and community as a Sunday school leader, PTA member, and children's group leader. Pat served faithfully with Community Bible Study from its inception in Greenville as a core group leader and a participant, and she was an instrumental member of the group that helped bring the high school ministry Young Life to Pitt County. And Pat served Jesus by loving her friends so dearly; she had the unique ability to make anyone she encountered feel like the most important person in the world. Pat was a walking miracle. Pat battled Hepatitis C (received from a blood transfusion), and she won. As a result of the Hepatitis C, Pat underwent two liver transplants. However, thanks to the work of her incredible team of doctors and an experimental drug regimen, Pat was eventually completely cured of Hepatitis C. Though her body was compromised as a result of her long battle, her spirit never was. While her initial diagnosis was dire and it seemed that Pat might not live long enough to see a single grandchild born, she was blessed to live long enough to have not just one grandchild, but nine, and she was able to be heavily involved in their lives. Pat was preceded in death by her father, Colonel Michael Mosteller. Pat is survived by her loving husband of 52 years and primary caregiver, Sam Johnson. Incredibly, Pat is also survived by her 102-year-old mother, Marian Mosteller, of Cary. Pat is also survived by her children and their families: son, Drew Johnson, and his wife, Elizabeth, and their three sons, Sam, Hampton, and Land, of Athens, Georgia; daughter, Amy Johnson Turnblazer, and her husband, Jason, and their two children, Will and Ellie; and daughter, Tori Johnson Burnett, and her husband, Charles, and their four children, Charlie, Lucy, Meg, and Hope. Pat is also survived by her brother, Mike Mosteller, and his wife, Janice, of Raleigh, and their four daughters and their families. A celebration of Pat's incredible life will be held on Saturday, March 11, at 11:00 AM at Covenant Church in Winterville, North Carolina. A private family burial will take place at the Olive Branch Cemetery in Harnett County near Kipling, North Carolina. The family welcomes any donations in Pat's honor to be made to Covenant Church (4000 Corey Road, Winterville, NC 28590 - covenant.cc) or Pitt County Young Life (PO Box 3738, Greenville, NC 27836 - pittcounty.younglife.org).