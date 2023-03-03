...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Mrs. Patricia Stocks Higson, 81, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 and went home to be with her Lord and Savior. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor Gene Williams, of Parkers Chapel Church. Burial will follow in Cherry Hill Cemetery, West 2nd Street, Greenville. The family will receive friends Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 to 10:45 AM. Mrs. Higson was a native of Pitt County. She was a graduate of Chicod High School. She retired from East Carolina University and served as a valuable staff member in the Dept. of Library Science for over thirty years. After retiring she served as a substitute teacher in Pitt County Schools. She loved to travel and went on numerous trips with her best friend, Peggy Eastwood. She was a long-time member of Parkers Chapel FWB Church. Mrs. Higson was married to James Earl Higson in 1959. They were happily married having one child named David Allen Higson. Both are deceased. She later married Phillip Smith in 2005 for twelve years until his death. In addition, Mrs. Higson was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Olive Sutton Stocks, brothers, Claudie Earl Stocks (Lois Jane), Walter Ashley, and Laman Ray Stocks, sisters, Carolyn Sue Stocks, and Linda Stocks Sumerlin (Wade), and a sister-in-law, Linda Higson Adams (Troy). She is survived by her granddaughter, Jessica Higson Best and husband, William of Greenville; great-grandchildren, Allison Paige, Ava Presley, Wyatt Reid Best; two nephews and four nieces, whom she loved dearly; brothers-in-law, Wayne Higson, wife, Elizabeth, and Gene Higson of Greenville. Special thanks to Deborah Harris, live-in caregiver for taking care of her daily needs for 6 years. The family also appreciates the attention and the dedicated staff of Gentiva Hospice. Flowers will be welcome or donations may be made to the Pactolus Fire and Rescue, Pactolus Volunteer Fire Department, 5858 US Hwy. 264 East, Greenville, NC 27834 or to your favorite Charity. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com