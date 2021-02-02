Patricia W. Whitehurst passed to her heavenly home on January 29, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born in Pitt County on September 26, 1937 to the late Robert Staton Whitehurst and Etta Faye Whitehurst. Patricia and her late husband Larry settled in Nashville in 1967 and became long term active members of the Nashville United Methodist Church. Patricia always had a love of music. She sang in the choir for 37 years and started and directed the Children’s Melody Choir from 1973-1976. Patricia was involved in the Ladies Church Circle Group for many years and also played the piano for the nursing home ministry. She received her education at Bethel High School, Bethel NC and Kings Business College, Raleigh NC. Patricia worked as a secretary for many organizations before starting her family and becoming a full time mom. Patricia is survived by her daughters Sharon Elizabeth Whitehurst (Chris), Amy Whitehurst Forbes (Mark); granddaughter Camille Forbes Rizzi (Paul); grandson Adam Stephen Forbes (Haley), all of Cary, NC. She leaves to cherish her memory her brother Neil Whitehurst (Linda); sister-in-law and brother-in-law Nanette and Orman Whichard, sister-in-law Margaret Whitehurst, brother-in-law Gene Anderson, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Larry of 59 years; her sisters Barbara Ann Ewart and Mary Beth Anderson; and a brother-in-law Warren Whitehurst. Patricia loved her family, her neighbors and friends, her church, and most of all the Lord Jesus Christ. The “Going Home” celebration will be at Nashville United Methodist Church on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 1:00PM with Rev. Scott Dodson officiating. Burial and opportunity for visitation will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Nashville United Methodist Church, Community Home Care and Hospice, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. The family is grateful to Hospice, especially nurse Elizabeth, for their compassionate care and support, and to the wonderful ladies who provided extraordinary loving care; Peggy Aycock, Rachel Cummings, Althea Flowers, Lori Liverman, and Lisa Richardson. Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Whitehurst family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.