Patsy Betts Gates

GREENVILLE - Mrs. Patsy Mills Betts Gates, 79, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday February 15, 2022.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday February 19 at 2 pm in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Patsy was a lovely person (inside and out). She was especially a lover of children throughout her life, and many, many children came through her life and left with joy. Her smile was contagious and would light up the room. She enjoyed caring for her lawn and riding her mower. She was a long time employee of Burroughs Welcome and retired after 25 years of faithful service, she was a long time member of Unity Church and also recently Parkers Chapel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Collin and Lona Mills and a brother, Donald Mills.
She is survived by her: husband of 18 years, Sammy Eugene Gates; son, Robert Burton Greene and husband, Yogesh Naik of San Francisco, CA; daughter, Sandra Greene Huggins and husband, Bill, of Elizabethtown, NC; son, Aaron Gates and wife, Kristie, of Kinston, NC; grandchildren, Chelsea Webb and husband, Micheal, Leslie Warren, Samuel Aaron Gates II, Maryn Gates, Levie Gates, Selah Belle Gates; great-grandchildren, Lilly Webb, Boone Webb and Harper Warren.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 - 8 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
