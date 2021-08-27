Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend Patsy Cline English, 77, passed away at her home in Grifton, NC on August 26th. Known for her charm, confidence, and kindness, Patsy will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was a passionate follower of Jesus Christ, and her faith carried her through until she went to be with her savior. Patsy is survived by her beloved husband Jerry English, daughter Carrie Pennington and her husband Terry, brothers Leroy and Larry Cline, sisters-in-law Sharon and Carolyn Cline, daughter Stacey Bowman and her husband Larry, son Jerry English Jr., grandchildren Hunter and Zoey Bowman, and too many nieces and nephews to count. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Grifton United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 28th at 2pm with a reception to follow.