Patsy Hatch

Patsy Galloway Hatch
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Patsy Galloway Hatch, 90, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 1 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Patsy, a lifelong resident of Pitt County, graduated from Grimesland High School. She retired from the American Lung Association after more than 20 years of service. Patsy was a member of Proctor Memorial Christian Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir in her younger years. She enjoyed walking at the mall and reading, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Patsy was preceded in death by her mother, Della Mae Galloway; and sisters, Gwen Galloway and Mary Nooney Clarke.
She is survived by her sons, Dyke Hatch and wife, Kelley, of Greenville, Tony Hatch and wife, Cheryl, of Albany, GA, and Tim Hatch and wife, Susan, of Greenville; grandchildren, Nick Hatch, Lauren Harper, Rachel Arnold, Stevie Hall, Jason Bizzaro, and Krissy Vestal; great-grandchildren, Emerson, Hampton, Savannah, Maddie, and Marley; and sister, Jackie Isbister of Jacksonville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Proctor Memorial Christian Church, PO Box 159, Grimesland, NC 27837.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.