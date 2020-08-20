Patsy Hippard

Patsy Parker Hippard
GRIMESLAND - Patsy Parker Hippard, 90, passed away on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Hippard, Jr.
Mrs. Hippard is survived by her two daughters, Alice H. Williams, Susan H. Mercer (Gary) and a son William R. Hippard, III (Diane), 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
The family has opted not to have a celebration of life at the present time, nor receive visitors.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.