Patsy Ann Mclawhorn Hardee
AYDEN - Mrs. Patsy Ann McLawhorn Hardee, 71, was born on April 11, 1948, and entered the gates of Heaven on Friday, March 27, 2020.
A private family graveside will be held on Tuesday in Pinewood Memorial Park. A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date.
She attended Chicod High School and graduated in 1966. Upon graduation, Patsy worked at Wachovia Data Processing Center for several years. Past employment also included working as a caregiver at a Nursing Home in Snow Hill and also in private homes.
Patsy was a member of Pleasant Hill OFWB Church. She had a beautiful alto voice and sang in the church choir. She was also a member of the Pleasant Hill Woman's Auxiliary. Patsy attended all church functions and activities as often as she could until her health began to fail. She loved the Lord with all her heart and was very dedicated to reading the Bible, visiting the sick, and praying for others. Patsy will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, William and Nellie McLawhorn.
She is survived by: Son Christopher Scott Hardee; Grandchildren Avery Lynn Hardee and Jackson Cole Hardee; Siblings, Brenda Sawyer, and husband Kenneth, Randy McLawhorn and wife, Theresa, Raymond McLawhorn and wife, Mary; Niece, Bridgett Sawyer Craig; and Great-nieces, Raelyn Jones and Kinleigh Jones.
