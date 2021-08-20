Paul F. Carey, 72, of Ayden, NC, formerly of Mayfield, NY, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 after a long battle with lung disease. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life's challenges with a smile. Despite his struggles, Paul stayed strong until the end. He is joyfully reunited with his beloved dogs, Jasmine and Jade. Paul was born on October 19, 1948 in Ticonderoga, NY. Shortly after graduating from Mayfield High School in 1966, he was drafted and proudly served in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War. Although he spoke little of his service, he was decorated with both the Bronze Star and Army Commendation Medals. In his younger years Paul was an avid gardener who spent much of his time learning about gardening and tending to his vegetables. Once he moved to North Carolina, he could always be found on the golf course proudly winning several tournaments and even making a hole in one in 2011. He loved golfing so much that he volunteered much of his time at Bradford Creek Golf Course. He was passionate about riding his motorcycle and attempted a trip to Alaska on the adventure of a lifetime to honor his father. Thankfully, his granddaughter completed the trip on his behalf. As he grew older he began collecting coins and focused on connecting with his fellow soldiers from his service in Vietnam. He was a proud veteran who would not hesitate to write letters to political leaders being a voice for those that could not advocate for themselves. Paul was a kind, loving, and supportive father to his two daughters, Ginger Cato (Paul), of Johnstown, NY, and Vanessa Carey (Dorian), of Gloversville, NY. He was also a proud grandfather to Emory Cato, of Johnstown, NY. Paul was predeceased by his parents, Russell and Ella Denman. He is survived by his special friend and companion, Sandy Hennessy. He leaves behind siblings, Bill Denman (Patricia) of Johnstown, NY, Gene Carey of Soddy-Daisy, TN, Tim Denman (Kathi) of Walden, NY, Sandi Rowe (Frederick) of, Magnolia, DE and Wendy Parsels (Rick) of South Daytona, FL ,and many nieces and nephews, including Rick Rowe with whom he held a cherished relationship. Paul also leaves behind many friends who became his family while living in North Carolina who were always there for him especially when he needed groceries, a ride to the doctor, or his lawn mowed. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Saratoga National Cemetery in NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans or other veteran's charity of one's choice. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.