Paul Edward Heath
FARMVILLE - Paul Edward Heath, age 67, died Saturday, December 18, 2021 at his home.
Memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 21, at 2:00 P.M. at Friendship Original Free Will Baptist Church by Rev. Calvin Craft. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the church.
He was the co-owner and operator of Heath Plumbing.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Ellis Heath of the home; sons, Brandon Heath and wife, Jennifer, Darrin Heath and wife, Jamie, and Chris Baker, all of Farmville, and Neal Jefferson and wife, Laura of Benson; grandchildren, Jaxon, Alyssa, and Jakob Heath, Dash Baker, Tunstall and Tanner Jefferson; brother, Jeff Heath and wife, Carol Lynn of Farmville; niece, Jessica Heath Mitchell and husband, Lee; and nephew, Landon Heath and wife, Emily.
Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.