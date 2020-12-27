Paul J. Coburn, 75, of Chillicothe, died December 20, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center. He was born October 14, 1945, in Greenville, NC, to the late Paul M. and Louise (Heath) Coburn. On August 22, 1988, he married the former Clara L. Ratcliff, who, sadly, preceded him in death just two days prior to his death, on December 18, 2020. Paul is survived by his sons Kevin (Tanya) Coburn, of Knoxville, TN; and T. Mark (Rebecca) Coburn, of Pigeon Forge, TN; step-son Tracy White, of South Salem; grandchildren: Hunter, Makayla, Adrienne and Kaylee Coburn; brothers Edward (Sue) Coburn, and Herbert (Wanda) Coburn; and his sister Sharon White. He was predeceased by his father; his mother Louise O’Mary; his wife Clara; brothers Charles and Allen Coburn; and his sister Christine O’Mary. Mr. Coburn served his country in the US Army and Army Reserves and retired from the Mead Paper Co. He and his wife enjoyed attending yard sales and he was an avid NASCAR fan. Following visitation and funeral ceremony, family and friends are invited to attend graveside services for both he and his wife Clara at apx. 12:30pm in Twin Twp. Cemetery with his son Pastor T. Mark Coburn officiating. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Arrangements are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.