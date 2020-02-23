Paul Kennedy

Paul Gregory Kennedy
GREENVILLE - Paul Gregory Kennedy, 70, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
A Memorial Service celebrating his life and legacy will be held Monday, February 24, at 7:00pm at Opendoor Church in Winterville, NC.
Pastor Greg Kennedy founded and has served Opendoor Church faithfully with his wife, Pastor Deana Kennedy, since its beginning in 1986, establishing it as a refuge for people needing hope and a training ground for the next generation of leaders. This passion for raising the next generation was never more evident than in 2015 when they transitioned the leadership of Opendoor Church to their son, Aaron. Since then, they have continued to provide oversight and wise counsel to not only the leadership of Opendoor, but to many other pastors and leaders in the area.
Greg had a distinct memory of God's calling to ministry at the age of 5 and shared his first public message in his home church at age 11. Licensed by the Pilgrim Holiness Church at age 13, he entered Southern Pilgrim College at the young age of 14. After completing his undergraduate studies at Appalachian State University in 1971, he enjoyed many years teaching in public and private schools in Pitt County and pastored First Wesleyan Church, Greenville, NC, from 1976-1985. He later earned a MDiv from Beacon University; and in 2014, he was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Sacred Letters by his peers.
While we grieve his loss, we also celebrate the incredible legacy of a man who never knew a stranger, loved people fiercely, and empowered the next generation like no-one else. We can only imagine the welcome he received when he entered into Heaven.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mary Kennedy of Elkin, NC; mother-in-law, Dot Harris of Greensboro, NC; and his nephew, Phillip Casey Kennedy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Deana Harris Kennedy; son, Aaron Wesley Kennedy and wife, Lauren; grandsons, Wesley and David; daughter, Miriam Kennedy Wamer and husband, Jared; granddaughter, Kennedy Dot; his brother, Phillip Kennedy and wife, Wanda of Myrtle Beach, SC; his niece, Rion Kennedy McAllister and family of Florence, SC; sister-in-law, Doreen Harris of Greensboro, NC; and godchildren, Bri'e Buhovecky and Travis Woody.
The family gratefully acknowledges the outpouring of love and support from the community, ministry friends, and partners around the world. Please consider memorial contributions to the following: Opendoor Dream Scholarship Program, 4584 Reedy Branch Rd, Winterville, NC, 28590 or a ministry organization of your choosing that carries the message of Christ to a hurting world.
