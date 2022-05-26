Paul Kevin Parks, 36, of 195 Evergreen Drive, died Sunday, May 22, 2022 in his home. Paul was born in Rocky Mount on May 6, 1986, and was employed in the construction industry, specializing in residential building. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Linda and Harold L. Wise, Sr. of Edenton, and Beverly Ann and Arlon Edward Parks, Jr. of Fredericksburg, VA, Paul is survived by his parents, John Kevin and Susanna Wise Parks of Hertford; his sister and her family, Rebecca Hubley, husband Kevin, and their children, Parker Kevin and Mahala Grace Hubley of Evans, GA; his brother and his family, John Michael Parks, wife Chrissy, and their children, Faith Everly, Gabriel John and Miah Lynn Parks of Linthicum, MD; and aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family members. Paul loved the water and his faithful dog Ziggy. Most of all, Paul was the favorite uncle and earned the love and adoration of all of his nieces and nephews by playing constantly with them and spoiling them. Paul was an avid movie buff, loved history, and excelled at gaming. He served his neighbors daily by volunteering his time to mow yards, carry groceries, and help with any repairs or odd jobs they needed. A memorial service will be held June 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by Rev. Gregory Wise. The burial will follow on the Harold and Linda Wise lot in Oakdale Cemetery in Washington, NC. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the funeral home the hour prior to services, or other times at the residence. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.