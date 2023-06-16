Paul Michael Pierce, 76, of Winterville, passed away suddenly, June 9, 2023. Friends may call on Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 10 AM to Noon at Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2100 East Fifth Street, Greenville, NC 27858. Paul will join his late wife at the Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Goldsboro, NC, in recognition of their many years of dedication and service in the United States Military. Paul was born in Aberdeen, Maryland to the late Edith Patterson and the late Paul Curtis Pierce. His mother later married the late Fred Patterson. He graduated from the San Juan Unified School District in California in 1961. He joined the United States Air Force in 1966 and served honorably for 21 years in many assignments to include Vietnam, the Thunder Birds demonstration team, and Air Force One. Paul received multiple awards and commendations including the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with "V" device with Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Force Good Conduct Medal with silver and bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal among others. While serving in the United States Air Force, Paul met his late wife, Susan M. Pierce. They were married on June 14, 1969. Paul's military service afforded he and Susan the opportunity to travel and meet many people. They lived in Michigan, Nevada, Utah, England, and Maryland. Upon Paul's retirement from the Air Force, they moved to Virginia and Paul started his second career with United Airlines. A highlight of Paul's career at United Airlines was his role coordinating United's airlift operations for Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. Susan passed away on February 2, 2013. During their time together, they raised three sons and enjoyed traveling together - Caribbean cruises were a favorite! After Susan's passing, Paul moved to the Winterville, NC area. Paul was passionate about his sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, his brother, his sister, his service in the United States Air Force, classic cars, traveling, and collecting interesting items from his travels. Paul particularly enjoyed his membership in the Eastern Carolina Corvette Club where he loved attending club meets where he swapped car stories and enjoyed displaying his classic Chevrolet Impala at a number of classic car shows. Over the past eight years, Paul and his best friend, Dave, set sail on a number of cruises. Special highlights of his recent travels are Australia, the Panama Canal, Route 66 (several times), and exploring the Mississippi River. Surviving Paul are his sister Darla (Late Errol), brother Tracy (Cyndee), three sons Geoffrey (Victoria), Jeremy (Heather), Todd (Megan); grandchildren Geoffrey Jr, Alexander, Carter, and Owen; best friend, Dave Parke; and many nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, or online at WoundedWarriorProject.org. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.