Paula Kay Lester Tanner, age 71, passed away at home on March 16, 2021 with her family by her side after a period of declining health. A memorial service will be held Friday at 2 pm at Rose Hill Free Will Baptist Church, Winterville. Burial will be conducted Saturday at 2 pm in Alloway Cemetery, Red Springs. Born in Lumberton, NC on June 1, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Paul “Sunshine” Lester and Elsie Britt Lester. She attended Mars Hill College and graduated with an Elementary Education degree from Pembroke State. Her teaching career spanned over 30 years, mainly teaching Kindergarten and First grade. She taught in many communities in eastern North Carolina including Robeson County, Onslow County, and Pitt County. She served as a mentor for new teachers and served as a state delegate for NCAE state conventions. After retiring with 30 years of teaching in North Carolina, she missed teaching so much that she worked for nine more years as a teacher assistant in Socastee, SC. Paula deeply loved teaching and felt a special connection to each kid that she taught. On March 22, 1970, she married Thomas (Tom) Tanner; they celebrated almost 51 years together before her passing. In the early years, they made their home in Lumberton, NC where they raised two sons. During their marriage, they made their home in Emerald Isle, NC, Greenville, NC, and Murrells Inlet, SC. Paula loved spending time with her family, especially her three grandchildren. She also enjoyed her Amazon parrot named Hubie. A highlight of retirement was traveling and dining with her retired teacher friends. She was a current member of Rose Hill FWB Church. She is survived by husband, Tom; sons, Scott Tanner and wife, Jaime Tanner of Winterville, NC and Kent Tanner and wife, Laura Tanner of Wilmington NC; three grandchildren, Evelyn Tanner, Luke Tanner, and Serena Kay-Lynn Tanner; brother, Gary Lester and wife, Virginia of Asheville, NC; and niece, Katie Lester of Scotland. Paula also is survived by many close friends and cousins from across the state. The Tanner family would like to thank Community Home Care and Hospice for their compassionate care of Paula over the last few months.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Rose Hill FWB Church, 6236 County Home Road, Winterville, NC 28590 or to the UNC Liver Transplant Donation Fund, 8013-A Burnett-Womack Bldg. Campus, Box 7584, Chapel Hill, NC 27599-7584. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.