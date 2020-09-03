Paula Yvonne Qualls
GREENVILLE - Ms. Paula Yvonne Qualls, 59, died Sunday, August 30, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Holy Trinity United Holy Church, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Ms. Paula Qualls will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.