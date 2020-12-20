Ms. Pauline Cannon Harrell, 93, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, December 17, 2020. Services will be private. Ms. Harrell will be available for viewing Sunday from 1 to 5 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Ms. Harrell grew up in the Pitt County community of Stokes. She resided in Greenville all of her adult life. She worked at DuPont in Kinston for many years and retired from DuPont. After retirement, she worked at Trinity FWB Christian School as a teacher’s assistant. She also cared for her mother who lived with her. She loved children and animals and always had a pet. Ms. Harrell was preceded in death by her father, Roy Cannon; mother, Lillian Jones Cannon; brothers, E. Glenn Cannon and wife, Susie, and Jimmie B. Cannon and wife, Peggy. She is survived by her four nieces, Reneé C. Pruett and husband, Jay, of Hickory, Ramona C. Rose and husband, Bert, of New Bern, Becky C. Alexander and husband, Mike, and Deborah C. Lilley, all of Greenville. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was a very special and loving aunt to her nieces and nephews. They love her dearly! The family would like to express their deep appreciation to her caring, loving, and supporting caregivers at Brookdale Assisted Living on Dickinson Avenue, Greenville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Grace Church, 3551 Charles Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.