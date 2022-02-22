Pauline Shackelford
AYDEN - Pauline Shackelford, devoted wife and loving mother, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
She was born in Greenville, North Carolina on June 19,1959 to parents Billy Joyner Stocks and Edna Wilson Stocks. She grew up in Pitt County, where she attended Farmville schools and Pitt Community College, and was widely known as owner and operator of 102 Grill in Ayden, NC. Pauline began her career in the restaurant industry by working at several restaurants, including Tyson's Grill, Ernie's 102 Grill, and Farmer's Fresh Market before she began operating her own restaurant in 2014. She was known across Eastern North Carolina and beyond for the southern-style home cooking at 102 Grill. She took pride in cultivating a family-oriented atmosphere and in using traditional recipes, but it was her friendly engagement, her attention to ensuring that all felt welcome, that drew a wide base of repeat customers. Her quick and jovial wit would often send laughter throughout the restaurant, which would make it feel more like a home than a business. Indeed, it was a home for those who knew her. She was invariably referred to as "Mom" or "Mama" by many.
Pauline enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, and helping those in need. Those who met her would frequently note her generosity of spirt and tireless devotion to family, friends, and hard work. Above all, she had a special gift for making the most of whatever situation life presented. Pauline will be remembered by all who knew her as the rarest of individuals: one who found immense joy in leading a life of kindness and sacrifice for the happiness and wellbeing of others. She will remain forever in our hearts as an inspiration, as a symbol of great strength, integrity, and faith.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents Billy Stocks and Edna Stocks of Bell Arthur and brothers-in-law, Michael Hines and Rick Morris.
Survived by her husband James O. Shackelford Jr. of the home; children Stella Avery (Junior), Rebecca Castro (Teddy), Daniel Castro (Maci), Blake Shackelford (Maggie), Brandon Shackelford, Crystal Shackelford, and Haley Shackelford; grandchildren Dillon (Erica), Caitlin, Devin, Liam, Isaac, Aubrey, and Hannah; as well as a great-grandchild, River.
She was one of nine siblings, including Gary Stocks (Janet), Delores Erwin, Corinne Briley (Dail), Billy Ray Stocks, Steve Stocks, Lanette June (Charles), Karen Plummer (Steve), and Melvin Stocks (Lisa). Pauline also had many loved nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews; and an aunt, Jean Heath (Fate).
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 11am at Freedom Baptist Church, Ayden. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Following the service, the family will gather at her beloved 102 Grill.
