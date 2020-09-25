Pauline Tetterson

Pauline Robinson Tetterson
GREENVILLE - Pauline Robinson Tetterton, 90, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Stan Asby officiating. Burial will take place following the service in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
Pauline was born in Pitt County on September 19, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Willie Heber Robinson and Mary Gladys Stox Robinson. She worked and retired from Burroughs Wellcome in Greenville.
Pauline was a woman of great faith in The Lord and a longtime member of Sweet Gum Grove Church. She was very active in the church until her illness prevented it. She was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, as well as a wonderful sister and friend to many. Pauline will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her and her loving spirit will never be forgotten.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Russell Lee Newton, and second husband, Albert (Al) Perry Tetterton; brothers, Stanley, Clifton, Winstead, and Dewey Robinson; sisters, Lillian Gurganus, Nina Wright and Frances Briley; and step-son, Danny Tetterton.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughter, Margo Daniels of Greenville, NC and husband, Randolph Daniels, of Rocky Mount, NC; step-son, Al Tetterton, Jr and wife, Debbie, of Winterville, NC; grandchildren, Dawn Crocker (Ron) of Tarboro, NC, Sandy Adams of Asheboro, NC, and Donnie Daniels (Missy) of Rocky Mount, NC; great-grandchildren, Brittany, Josh, and Matthew Daniels, Tyler and Trent Adams, Ashley Crocker, along with Eric and Christopher Tetterton. She is also survived by brothers, Pete Robinson and wife, Betty, and Kenneth Robinson and wife, Marye; sister-in-law, Melva Robinson; and many special nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sweet Gum Grove Church, P.O.Box 156, Stokes, NC 27884 or to the Maggie Circle at Sweet Gum Grove Church. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.