Pearl Carper Hartsell
GREENVILLE - Pearl Carper Hartsell, known as "Miss Pearl" to many passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020 at Cypress Glen Retirement Community in Greenville. Pearl was born in Frederick County, VA on October 20, 1928 to Anna and Claud Carper.
Burial will be private.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters; Edna Mae, Clara and Dorothy; her husband of 62 years, Ed and her daughter, Debbie.
Pearl had lived in Greenville since 1967 and until only a few years ago had been employed at Bostic Sugg Furniture where she worked for over 49 years for three generations of owners. She was a faithful member of Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church and had made Cypress Glen her home since 2012. Pearl had also been a member of the Eastern Star, Rainbow Girls and Greenville Credit Women International.
Family and friends were always very important to Pearl.
She is survived by her son, Doug, of Belmont; niece Joyce Carden of Winchester, VA; as well as other nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to her faithful caregiver, Jeannie Whichard and the entire staff of Cypress Glen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cypress Glen Benevolence Fund, Cypress Glen, 100 Hickory St., Greenville, NC 27858; to Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St., Greenville, NC 27858 or to a charity of one's choice.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.