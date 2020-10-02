Pearlie Purvis

Pearlie "Velma" Stocks Purvis
TARBORO - Pearlie "Velma" Stocks Purvis, 87, passed away on September 30, 2020 as a resident of the Fountains at the Albemarle in Tarboro, North Carolina. She was born in Pitt County on October 9, 1932 to the late Joshua and Pearlie Evans Stocks.
Velma was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Dalton Purvis, who passed away in 2018.
Velma graduated from Robersonville High School. She retired from Martin County Public Schools as a bookkeeper at Oak City and Roanoke High School. She was an active community leader in 4-H programs and Hassell Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) serving as a Sunday school teacher, member of the choir, elder and trustee.
Velma had served on the Disciples Women Regional Cabinet and participated in numerous regional events. She loved attending retreats at Camp Carolina, Christmont, and Quadrennials Assemblies for the Disciples Women. At the time of her death she was a member of the Oak City Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
Velma is survived by her daughters, Linda Baggett (Hurshell), Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Ruth Dilda, Olathe, Kansas and a son, Frank Purvis, (Sandy), Grantham, North Carolina. Grandchildren: Laura Robbins, Andrew Dilda (Danielle), Patricia Smith (Brandon), and Rebekah Matthews (Hunter); Great Grandchild: Ali Ann Laney, Sydney Dilda, and Della Matthews.
Velma was preceded in death by her son, Dalton O'Neil Purvis, Jr. and grandson, Carlisle Purvis. In addition to her parents, Velma was preceded in death by her siblings: Joseph Stocks, Allen Stocks, Leneve Miller, Lucille Roebuck and Wiley Stocks.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to: Camp Caroline, PO Box 1568, Wilson, North Carolina 27894. Extended family and friends are invited to the home place @ 2294 HWY 142 West Bethel, NC, for fellowship and food from 12:30-2:30 pm following the service.