Pearlie Mae Spruill
ROBERSONVILLE - Mrs. Pearlie Mae Spruill, 73, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Union Grove Free Will Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held from 11:00am- 1:00pm at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mrs. Pearlie Spruill will be by invitation only.