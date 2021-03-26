Peggie Lamm Hill, age 81, died Monday, March 22, 2021 in Vidant Medical Center of Greenville. Born April 4, 1939 in Johnston County to the late Evans Hughes and Mary Estelle Mozingo Lamm. She was the widow of Ivan Vick Hill, who died March 2, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Patsy Lamm Smith. Peggie was a graduate of Atlantic Christian College in Wilson with a degree in Education. She taught business and remedial reading and math in Randolph, Wake and Pitt counties for more than 30 years before retiring. A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, in the C room of Parrish Funeral Home in Selma with Mr. Luby C. Tyner officiating. She will be interred at a later date in the Crocker Cemetery beside her husband. Surviving are her daughters, Susan Hill Farfour and her husband Kenny of Greenville and Mary “Meg” Hill King and husband Craig of Oviedo, FL and two grandchildren, Victoria Ashley King and Megan Alexandra King. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association, https://www.heart.org/?form=fy21_nutrition_month.