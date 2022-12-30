Peggy Ann Heath, 82, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. A memorial service will be held Sunday at 3 pm in the Smith Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and other times at the home, 1852 Kathryn Ln, Greenville, 27834. Peggy worked at PCMH for over 30 years as a surgical technician. She loved to travel, fish, read, do crafts, cook, paint and bingo was her favorite. She enjoyed spending time with family and Christmas was her favorite holiday. She began the tradition of getting the family together on Christmas Eve, which still continues. Peggy was a wonderful mother and grandmother who will be truly missed. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Henry Elks, Carl Lee Elks, and Robert Elks; and best friends, Mary Jane and Kenneth Vanderberg. Peggy is survived by her children, Rochelle Olivera (Omar), and Anthony Heath; grandchildren, Cierra Smith (Jerald), Adrianna Olivera, Cristian Olivera, and Gabrielle Heath; great-grandchildren, Brylee and Kyler Smith, and Cristian Olivera, Jr., all of Greenville; sister, Linda Woolard (Bill) of Washington; brothers, Danny Elks (Marilyn), and Bobby Elks, all of Vanceboro; and other extended family. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Tonia, Samantha and Katie for the care given to Peggy. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.