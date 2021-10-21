Ms. Peggy Ann Ross, 68, died Friday, October 15, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church Soul-Saving Center, Stokes, NC. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 masks are recommended.

Tags