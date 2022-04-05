La Grange- Peggy Bryan Colie, 87, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. Peggy was born in Craven County to the late John Richard and Maude Gatlin Bryan on October 11, 1934. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-two years, Eugene Thomas “Gene” Colie; and her siblings. Graduating from Chowan College in Murfreesboro, NC, Peggy went on to work as the office manager for Kinston Office Supply until her retirement. Possessing a love of travel, Peggy experienced many countries throughout the world including Germany, Austria, France, England, and Israel. Of all the sights of wonder and awe experienced, however, there was no place for which she was fonder than the small community of Institute. Living there for her entire adult life, she maintained many lasting friendships as well as family connections. Skilled and artistic, Peggy enjoyed making ceramics and scrapbooking. Sharing her gifts with others brought as much joy as the creation process. Her abilities as a seamstress were unparalleled, as she was capable of nearly everything from hemming and mending to creating anew. Mouths watered at the thought of delicacies from her kitchen, for she was exceptional in her preparation and generous in her sharing of good, southern dishes. As a longtime member of Institute United Methodist Church, church members were more like family. Maintaining a deep love of children, she claimed many within the church as her own, helping to raise and nurture them in a loving environment. Faithful in her attendance and service, Peggy participated in many of the ministries of the church, including the United Methodist Women. Nominated as Citizen of the Year for the church, Peggy was expected to receive her accolades on Easter Sunday this year. Along with several friends from the community, Peggy helped to establish the Red Hat Society of Institute. As often as you saw one, you saw them all. Through their years of gathering, Peggy was awarded the title of “Queen Mother”. No bonds held stronger for Peggy than those with her family. She loved deeply and cared infinitely. Titles of “mama” and “grandma” were some of her most cherished names, and any time spent with her family was prized. Often being the pet sitter for her grand-animals, Peggy thought of each of them as an extension of her own clan. A service of love and remembrance will be held at Rouse Funeral Home at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 with Pastor Linda Grider officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Committal will follow at Fairview Cemetery, La Grange. Peggy is survived by her children, Tim Colie and wife, Diane, Kim Hallow and husband, John, and Gina Colie; grandchildren, Dustin Colie and wife, Ashley, Nickolas Colie, Johny Hallow, and Maggie Hallow; great-grandchildren, Chloe Colie and Christian Colie; as well as many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Institute United Methodist Women, c/o Nancy Sauls, 4844 Bryan Hardy Road, La Grange, NC 28551. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.