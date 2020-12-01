Peggy Cannon

Peggy Ross Cannon
GREENVILLE - Peggy Ross Cannon, 90, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020.
A private graveside service will be conducted in the Mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Ken Cash.
Mrs. Cannon was a native of the Stokes community of Pitt County. She graduated from Stokes High School. Her parents were Johnny L. and Eva C. Ross. Mrs. Cannon resided most of her adult life in Greenville, NC, being a homemaker, loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Trinity Free Will Baptist Church.
Mrs. Cannon was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie B. Cannon; a brother, Kenneth M. Ross of Farmville; and a sister, Edna Gorham of Washington, NC.
She is survived by her: daughters, Deborah C. Lilley; and Becky C. Alexander and husband, Mike, all of Greenville, NC; grandchildren, Will Denton and wife, Emily; Thomas Denton and wife, Tracy; Kellie Denton Conklin and husband, Carl; and Caroline Lilley; and great-grandchildren, Jordan Denton, Brody Denton, Carson Conklin, Aubrey Denton and Harley Whitehurst, all of Greenville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity FWB Church, 300 Golden Road, Greenville, NC.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.