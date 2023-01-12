...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO
10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Mrs. Peggy Douglas, 74, went to be with Jesus on Friday, January 6, 2023. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5:00 at Graham Funeral Home 1112 Kempsville Road Chesapeake, VA 23320; reception to follow. Pastor Andy Meade will be officiating. Mrs. Douglas was a native of Greenville, NC and resident of Virginia Beach, VA. She attended Atlantic Shores Baptist Church. She was a devoted nana and loved her family very much. She enjoyed adventures with family and friends, shopping, and eating good food. Mrs. Douglas was preceded in death by her husband, W. Gordon Douglas, and her parents Willie and Blanche Wallace. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Robinson and her husband, Mike of Chesapeake, VA; five grandchildren, Lily Wilkey and husband, Chandler of Chesapeake; Emma, Jesse, Aaron, and Sarah Robinson of the home ; her brother, Willie Wallace Jr. of Greenville; her nephew, Kevin Wallace and wife, Mary of Greensboro; her niece Rhonda Boykins and husband, Gary of Greenville; and daughter-in-law Debbie Douglas of Ashland, VA; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Arrangements are in the care of Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services. For more information please go to Grahamfuneralhome.com