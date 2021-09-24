Mrs. Peggy Garris Haddock, 85, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, with her daughter/live-in caregiver by her side. Her health had declined after an automobile accident in 2018. The funeral service will be held Saturday, October 2 at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. Mrs. Haddock will be available for public viewing on Wednesday and Saturday from 12 to 2 PM. Mrs. Haddock, a native of Pitt County, graduated from Belvoir High School. She worked for Union Carbide for 25 years. She was a member for over 40 years at Trinity FWB Church, where she taught children’s Sunday School most of that time, and sang in the choir. She was active in visiting those who were housebound. She welcomed all visitors and new members with open arms, and loved her church and its members. In recent years, Mrs. Haddock joined as a member of Parker’s Chapel FWB Church, and reunited with many friends whom she had worked with or had known most of her adult life. Mrs. Haddock was preceded in death by husband, O.C. Haddock; son, Lenwood Haddock; and her parents, Allen and Ethel Avery Garris. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Haddock Harper and husband, Steve; daughter-in-law, Lou Ann Haddock; grandchildren, Mandi Stewart and husband, Jeremy; Meredith Bjork and husband Chris, great-grandchildren, Josiah, Faith, and Micah Stewart, and Emersyn Bjork, sister, Naomi Buck, aunt, Judy Avery Beamon, many cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Child Care Ministries, PO Box 259, Duffield, VA 24244. Online condolences and detailed obituary at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.