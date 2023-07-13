Peggy Gray Sharp, age 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at The Jane senior living community in Tarboro, NC. There will be a visitation on Friday, July 14, from 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM at Biggs Funeral Home in Robersonville. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM at the Robersonville Cemetery. Peggy was born in Greenville, North Carolina on August 26, 1927, only child of Charles Ronald Gray and Thelma Johnson Gray. She graduated from Robersonville High School in 1944. After her Salem College graduation in 1948, she was editor of a trade magazine in Winston-Salem for several years. On February 2,1952, Peggy married Jackson Askew Sharp, a native of Harrellsville, NC where they lived during the early years of their marriage. They later relocated to Robersonville when Jack joined his father-in-law’s tobacco warehouse business. Peggy was a life-time member of First Christian Church and an avid supporter of Robersonville Public Library. She loved to cook, especially sweet treats for her grandchildren. She and Jack enjoyed many happy days with their family at their summer cottage in Kill Devil Hills. In addition to her parents, Peggy was predeceased by her husband of 45 years. Survivors include her 3 daughters, Selina Sharp Gilson and husband Ross of Glen Allen, VA; Charlotte Sharp Lucas and husband Daniel of Ithorots, France, Nancy Sharp Lindsey and husband Michael of Sparta, NC, her granddaughter Candace Gilson Arndt and husband Adam, her 5 grandsons Charles Ross Gilson and wife Gage, Jackson James Lindsey, Michael Hunter Lindsey, Daniel Sharp Lucas and Charles Roessler Lindsey, her great grandson Travis Ross Gilson and her 4 great granddaughters Riley Rosemary Gilson, Madeline Hunter Gilson, Virginia Gray Arndt and Callie Eva Arndt. Peggy Gray Sharp will be remembered for her optimism and infectious laugh as well as the good will she aspired to spread. She cherished her family immensely and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 126 S. Main Street, Robersonville, NC, 27871 or Gentiva Hospice, 1712 W. Howard Avenue, Tarboro, NC, 27886.