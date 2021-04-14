Peggy Hill Sugg, 76, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice. A graveside service will be conducted Friday at 3:30 pm in the Snow Hill Cemetery Mrs. Sugg was born on December 12, 1944 to the late Troy and Maybelle Braxton Hill. She was a lifelong Greene County resident and retired from East Carolina Farm Credit. For over 40 years she attended Bethel Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son; and her husband, James Ronald Sugg. She is survived by her son, James “Ron” Ronald Sugg, Jr. and wife, Pam; grandson, Nathan Sugg; sisters, Frances Hardy and husband, Tommy, and Mary H. Stroud and husband, Billy; as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.