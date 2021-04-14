Peggy Hill Sugg

Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Mostly sunny skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.