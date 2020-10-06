Peggy Hill

Peggy Louise Johnston Gray Hill
GLEN ALLEN - Peggy Louise Johnston Gray Hill, age 83, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Peggy was born on September 22, 1937 in Greenville, NC to Wesley and Hallie Johnston. In September of 1956, she married her hometown sweetheart, Richard Key Gray, Sr. Together, they had one son, Richard Key Gray, Jr. After Richard Key Gray, Sr.'s premature death, Peggy was remarried to John Robert Hill on January 4, 1974.
Peggy is survived by her husband John of 47 years, her son Richard (Leslie), her stepdaughter Malee (Brian), her grandchildren Chelsie (Robert), Jena (Matthew), Holly, and Braden Thomas, her three great-grandchildren, and her sister Shirley.
Peggy leaves behind a legacy as a great cook, a hard worker, and a woman of deep faith in Jesus and enduring love. A Celebration of Peggy's life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to a charity of your choice in Peggy's honor.
