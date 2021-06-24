Peggy Jean Riley Everett, age 77, of Hamilton, passed away peacefully in her home on June 23rd, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones. Peggy was born on September 2nd, 1943 to the late Grace Pritchard and PB Riley. She was born in Durham, NC and lived most of her young adult life in Lumberton. She graduated with a Bachelors degree from Wingate University. On July 31, 1964, she married the love of her life, Mr. William H. Everett Jr. Together, they created a home in Hamilton, NC. They raised three beautiful children and had two grandchildren that Mrs. Peggy loved dearly. Peggy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Mrs. Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, William H. Everett Jr., her three children William H. Everett III, Elizabeth Ayers and Keith Whitaker, and Kelly Everett. Other survivors include grandchildren Sarah and Hannah Etheridge, siblings Martha Lou Rogers, Bud Riley, and April Poole, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Etho Johnson. She will be forever loved and missed by her family and all of those who knew her. The loss of Mrs. Peggy has left a hole in the hearts of those that she left behind. Memories of Peggy will be cherished forever by her family and those that knew and loved her. Mrs. Peggy was a beautiful soul that will be missed dearly by all of her loved ones. The family will receive friends Saturday June 26, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the home of her daughter Beth Ayers, 507 N Front St, Hamilton, NC 27840. Per Mrs. Peggy’s final wishes, there will be no service. Condolences may be made to the family online by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Everett family.