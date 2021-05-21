Peggy Josephine Patterson was released from this earthy life on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Ayden Court in Ayden, NC after a short period of declining health. She was 92 years of age. She is survived by her nieces, Barbara Whitehead and husband, Dan of Ayden and Jean Davenport of Cove City and their families; and a host of friends. A special thank you is extended to the staff of Ayden Court Nursing & Rehab Center who loved and cared for her during the past 16 years. A receiving of friends will be held at the home of Dan and Barbara Whitehead in Ayden on Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 2-4pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice in her honor.