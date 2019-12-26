Peggy Cannon McLawhorn
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Peggy Cannon McLawhorn, 81, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park.
Mrs. McLawhorn was a native and lifelong resident of Pitt County. She was the proud owner of B's Barbecue for 42 years. In addition to B's, she operated Hillside Nursery and was engaged in landscaping and farming. She had a love for flowers and being outdoors. However, her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved music, dancing, and family gatherings, especially when all of her family was present.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, William L. McLawhorn, parents, Jasper and Sallie Cannon; and brother, Nathan Cannon.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna McLawhorn of the home, Judy Drach and husband, David, and Tammy Godley and husband, Bobby, all of Greenville; five grandchildren, David Drach, Jr. and wife, Amber, Jessie Drach, Zach Drach, Nick Godley, and Austin "Peanut" Godley; two great-grandchildren, Bella & Gentry Drach; brother, Walter Cannon; and nephews, Lee and Tony Cannon and Mike Cannon.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
