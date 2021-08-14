Peggy Miller Perkins was born September 2nd, 1930 in Spartanburg, SC and spent her childhood days in Asheville NC. She spent much of her adult life in Farmville NC working at AC Monk Tobacco Company before retiring to Atlantic Beach, NC. The past ten years Peggy enjoyed her life at Magnolia Glen in Raleigh. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Eugene G “Gene” Perkins Jr. She is survived by her children Becky Caughman of Atlantic Beach and George Perkins (Linda) of Edisto Island, SC and grandchildren Wyatt Caughman (Kaitlin) of Raleigh, Elizabeth Lees (Thomas) of Winston-Salem, and Rachel Randall (Nicolas) of Los Angeles, California. Peggy has four great grandchildren and many beloved friends everywhere. Her husband, Gene Perkins, was always the adventurer and optimist. Together they traveled the globe using Farmville and Atlantic Beach as their launching pad. Peggy had a great love for pets and animals knowing they are all God’s creatures. Her love for God increased in the United Methodist Church in Farmville, Morehead City, and Raleigh with Bible Studies and fellowship with many Christian friends. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 18, at 2:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery in Farmville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.