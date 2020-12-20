Mrs. Peggy Russell Roberson, 82, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at home. Due to COVID, a private family service will be held in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. Peggy was born January 22, 1938 and spent her life in Pitt County. On July 30, 1954 she married the love of her life, James “Dave” Roberson. She graduated from Greenville High School and then was a graduate of Pitt Community College in the first nursing class as number one in her class. Peggy spent 40 years as an employee of Eastern Urological Associates, formerly Greenville Urology as a nurse and then a medical coder. A longtime member of Hooker Memorial Christian Church, Peggy sang in the choir and helped with various fundraisers throughout the years. Peggy and her husband loved spending time at their second home on the river at Bayside Shores in Chocowinity with family and friends until selling it in 2010. They spent many hours working in the yard and were known for their meticulous yard and windsocks. An avid sports lover, Peggy and her husband followed ECU sports all over the east coast. In addition to her parents, Levi Jack and Floye Smith Russell, she was preceded by her only sister, Yvonne Russell McLawhorn; and son-in-law, Don Anderson. Peggy is survived by her best friend and loyal husband of 66 years, James David Roberson; two daughters, Jackie Roberson Adams and husband Nelson, and Norma Roberson Anderson all of Greenville; four grandchildren, Michelle Alcon and husband, Holt, of Gibsonville, Jonathan Anderson and wife, Stacie, of Farmville, David Adams and wife, Mallory, of Winterville and Maria Cullipher and husband, Ron, of Grimesland; 10 great grandchildren, Skye, Porter and Knox Alcon, Cole Reason, Owen and Collins Anderson, Adrienne and Taylor Adams, and Ariel and Maddie Cullipher. During her long battle with Parkinson’s disease, she never lost her spunk and rarely missed a Sunday morning at church. The family would like to thank Nicole Dietrich for her loving and compassionate care the last several years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hooker Memorial Christian Church, 1111 Greenville Blvd. SE, Greenville, NC 27858 or the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.