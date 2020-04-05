Pell Pickett Fulp
GREENVILLE - Loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many, Mrs. Pell Pickett Fulp, 72, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Due to the current health and gathering guidelines surrounding COVID-19, services will not be held at this time.
Born in Durham County, NC, the daughter of the late Mangum and Virginia Pell Pickett, Pell lived her early life there and in the Chapel Hill communities. She was a graduate of Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina where she was a golf and basketball athlete. She furthered her graduate studies at UNC Chapel Hill and earned a Master's in Mathematics from East Carolina University. A gifted educator and teacher, Pell served students in North Carolina at Pinecrest in Pinehurst, Vass Lakeview, EB Aycock, Southern Pines Elementary, J.H. Rose, and Greene Central schools. She was an instructor at Pitt Community College and Pell culminated her career at East Carolina University where she taught for a decade. She continued to positively impact the lives of many students as a private math and college entrance exam tutor. Throughout her career she enjoyed participating in numerous Math and Educator's Associations.
One of many accomplishments in Pell's life was founding and managing Gordon's Golf & Ski with her husband in 1972. She will fondly be remembered as someone who loved conversing with patrons and employees. An avid snow-skier, Pell loved family ski trips. She loved the beaches of North Carolina and relaxing at her summer home in Roaring Gap, North Carolina. Pell had many interests and loved watching all sports. Most notably, Pell helped develop and perform research on fighter aircrafts, such as The Airforce F16 Fighter Falcon, developed by General Dynamics at the Langley Research Center in Hampton, VA.
In addition to her parents, Pell was preceded in death by a brother, Mangum Pickett.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gordon D. Fulp; sons, Robert Fulp and wife, Sybil of Palm Harbor, FL; Michael Fulp and wife, Tina of Denver, CO; John David Fulp and wife, Jennifer of Greenville, NC; and one grandson, Joshua.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caring and compassionate staff of Vidant Inpatient Hospice. They would also like to thank Dr. Wayne Cox and Dr. Mark Dellasaga for the love and care they've shown over the years.
Memorials may be made to the Dr. Dick and Janie Douglas Sunday School Class Benevolent Fund, 510 South Washington Street, Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com