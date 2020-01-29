Peter Z. Watson
GREENVILLE - Mr. Peter Z. Watson, 87, died Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Philippi Church Of Christ Church, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3:00 - 6:00pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel and a visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.
Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.