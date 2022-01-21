Phillip Evans

Phillip Tefft Evans
WINTERVILLE - Phillip Tefft Evans, 69, of Winterville, passed away at home Monday, January 17, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
A visitation will be held Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. A memorial graveside will be held at a later date in Boiling Springs, NC.
Born in Florence, SC, June 20, 1952, Phil grew up in Marion, SC, and attended Marion High School. He earned BS and MS degrees in biology from the University of South Carolina, and a PhD in agronomy from Clemson University. He did post-doctoral work in agronomy and botany at the University of Georgia prior to accepting a faculty position in the horticulture dept. at Louisiana State University. There, he taught courses in plant development and worked on breeding fruit and vegetable crops, with a particular interest in figs. Following his move to Greenville, he taught in the biology departments at ECU and Pitt Community College. He then embarked on a second career, returning to school at the University of North Carolina- Chapel Hill where he earned his JD degree. Phil practiced law in Greenville for 15 years prior to his retirement in 2016.
Phil was a widely read individual with many interests and hobbies. He had a profound love of nature and was happiest spending time outdoors on his farm gardening, planting trees and wildflowers. He was an avid photographer and woodworker. Phil enjoyed sports of every type, especially basketball, track and soccer. He particularly loved the beach and doing beach photography; annual trips to Ocracoke and the Outer Banks were a family tradition.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Peter C. Evans, Jr. and Joyce Tefft Evans (Greenville).
Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 39 years, Cindy Putnam Evans (Winterville); beloved son, Nathaniel Putnam Evans (Winston-Salem); brothers, Peter C. Evans, III. & wife Mei-Fang (Beaufort) and Charles D. Evans (Whiteville); mother-in-law, Jean Putnam (Boiling Springs); brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Tim & Lori Putnam Lancaster (Boiling Springs) and Steven & Donna Putnam (Charlotte); nieces and nephews, Melissa Evans Copeland & husband, Josh (Greenville, SC), Taylor Lancaster (Boiling Springs), Ryan Lancaster & wife Ashley (Knoxville, TN) and Charlotte Putnam (Charlotte); great-nephews, Jack and Andrew Copeland; and great-niece, Reese Lancaster.
The family requests that memorials be made to the environmental/conservation group of your choice; or contributions may be made in memory of Phil Evans to the ECU Foundation Inc., addressed to: Office of Gift Records, East Carolina University, 2200 S. Charles Blvd., Suite 2213, Greenville, NC 27858. Please include "Evans Family Scholarship to support Biology" on the check memo line.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com