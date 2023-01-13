...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Phillip Lee Rampey, 44, disappeared on June 20, 2019. His death was confirmed on December 22, 2022. A memorial service will be held at Unity Free will Baptist Church on Saturday January 14 at 2:00 pm. Private entombment will be in Pinewood Memorial Park. Phillip was born in Fayetteville, NC, and lived most of his life in Greenville. He attended North Pitt High School and had been employed in home improvement construction for a number of years. Phillip did not know a stranger and would give anyone the shirt off his back. He enjoyed hanging out with family and friends and loved to go fishing any chance he could. He also loved to eat his ketchup sandwiches. His mother, Evelyn Rampey, passed away during the time he was missing. He is survived by his father, Lee Rampey; sisters Susan Beamon of Stokes; Amy R. Howe and husband John of Virginia Beach, VA; brother, Mark Rampey and wife Arlene of Fuquay-Varina, and nieces and nephews; Caleb Rampey, Sarah Hermisillo and husband Jesus, Hannah Young, Lydia Howe, Renee Beamon, Christopher Beamon, James Beamon, and Summer Rampey. Memorials may be made to Unity FWB Church, 4301 Charles Blvd. Greenville, NC, 27858.