Phillip Smith
AYDEN - Phillip Smith, 92, went to his eternal home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
A graveside service will take place Saturday at 2 PM at Evergreen Memorial Garden on Highway 11. The service will be officiated by J.T. Edwards with special music by Chase Adams, grandson of Bobby and Joan Worthington. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30-1:30 PM at Farmer Funeral Service in Ayden and other times at the home of Bobby and Joan Worthington, 3920 Ayden Golf Club Rd, Ayden.
Phillip lived nearly his entire life in the Clay Root community. He was a farmer and expert carpenter by trade. Greeting him in heaven was his wife, Pauline Smith; mother, Ida Pearl Smith; son James (Webbie) Smith; grandson, Phil Smith; brother, Travis Smith; and sisters, Norma Catherine Cox and Marion Cannon; His father James Webster Smith died at an early age of 33, due to injuries obtained during World War I.
Surviving him are his daughter, Joan S. Worthington and husband, Bobby Worthington of Ayden; son, Gerald Smith, who resides in Kinston Veterans Home due to Advanced Alzheimer's; daughter-in-law, Brenda Smith (wife of deceased son, Webbie Smith) of Chocowinity, NC; 4 grandchildren, Paula Adams, Sherri Johnson, Chip Adams, and Jamie Smith; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Along with several special nephews and nieces.
One of the highlights of his advanced age was cheese biscuits and visits by nephew Roland Smith of Black Jack. The greatest accomplishment of his life was being an example of a true Christian. Until his declining health, Phillip was in church every time the doors opened at Lifegate Baptist Church at Shelmedine. He accepted Jesus at the age of 42 and for the next 50 years, he worshiped his Lord and Savior.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to a church or charity of one's choice. The family kindly requests that everyone please adhere to social distancing and face mask guidelines, as they cherish each and every one attending.
Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service, Ayden. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.