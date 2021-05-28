Mrs. Philomena “Phyllis” Jesneck, 94, died Wednesday May 26, 2021. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3 – 5 pm in Farmer Funeral Home in Ayden. Mrs. Jesneck was born in Belgium and moved to the Ayden Community. She is survived by her: daughter, Wendy Jesneck Wikler and husband, David, of Hubert, NC; son, Kenneth Jesneck and wife, Charlotte, of Raleigh, NC; one grandchild; two great-grandchildren; sister-in law, Anneke Bogearts; and granddog, Aries. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, Attention: Donations, 1924 Capital Blvd., Raleigh, NC 27604. Arrangements are by Farmer Funeral Service. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.