Mrs. Phyllis Collins Robbins, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 27, 2021 at Vidant Hospital. A graveside service will be held on Sunday January 31, 2021 at 3 pm in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service at Wilkerson Funeral Home from 1:30 to 2:30. Phyllis was born in Kingsport, TN to Ernest Lee and Lucille Duncan Collins. She graduated from high school in Texarkana, AR. After high school she attended Centenary College in Shreveport, LA and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Business. Just prior to graduating college she married the love of her life, Lewis Frederic Robbins, Jr., and remained happily married for 56 years. After college she worked briefly until her children arrived and then became a proud mother and homemaker. When the kids reached maturity, she returned to work as an office manager for Don White Sr., an entrepreneur who was involved in many business ventures. She then accepted the challenge of managing the gift shop at Vidant Hospital for the Service League of Greenville and remained in this position until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her son, Lewis F. Robbins, III. She is survived by her: husband, Fred Robbins of Greenville; daughter, Angela Robbins Anderson and husband, Kris, of Winterville; two beautiful granddaughters, Gillian H. Robbins of Charlotte, and Jordan P. Anderson of Winterville; daughter-in-law, Virginia R. Robbins of Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ECU Foundation to support scholarships in the Honors College. Contributions may be mailed to the ECU Foundation at 2200 S. Charles Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858, or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.