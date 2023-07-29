...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 108.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Phyllis Elaine Dickens Morgan died peacefully at home in Greenville, NC, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, after a multi-year battle with cancer. She had faced and fought the disease with hope, strength, and tenacity and always dealt positively with the necessary treatments and the people providing them. Phyllis was born in Bennettsville, SC, on August 16, 1946, to parents Goldie Mae (Light) and James Raleigh Dickens, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents of Cheraw, SC, and sister Barbara Ferguson of Houston, Texas. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Tom Morgan, sisters Jackie Rae Sellers of Myrtle Beach, SC, Virginia Ormsby, of Hamlet, NC, and brother James R. Dickens III of Cheraw, SC. She is also survived by seven nieces and two nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. She studied architectural drafting then obtained a degree in Health Information Technology from Pitt Community College. She retired from Vidant Medical Center in 2014 after 26 years of service. She developed and maintained close friendships with many of her co-workers. Phyllis had an exceptional talent for developing a rapport with and sincere interest in the people she encountered in life. During her treatments, she was able to get to know and establish a relationship with everyone, from other patients, to receptionists, to nurses and doctors. Phyllis loved to read. Being one of her favorite authors, she read every one of John Grisham's books - some several times. She developed a love for nature and greatly enjoyed her time outside. She also enjoyed sewing and made many of her own clothes. Beyond her family, she loved her dogs (golden retrievers) and always happily explained that our current dog was the the 4th generation and direct descendant of our second golden, each generation of which had a representative that lived their lives with us. All of the dogs responded with love, following her everywhere - indoors and out. Phyllis was a friendly, kind, and thoughtful person, but maintained a sense of humor. She will be greatly missed and the world will be a little less for her passing. We are especially grateful for the exceptional Hospice care provided by Nurse Chrissy, Nurse Assistant Akyia, and Nurse Cheri. We could not have asked for more. No funeral service will be planned. Consider donations to effective charities that provide assistance to those with cancer who cannot afford the necessary treatments. Also, consider support to good research institutions pursuing effective cancer treatments - especially those cancers that develop resistance to platinum-based chemotherapies. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.