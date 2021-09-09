Phyllis G. Davis, age 76, was born September 07, 1944, to the late Mr. Glaster and Mrs. Elizabeth Gorham in Pitt County, NC. She transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral service for Mrs. Davis will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Community Church, 4329 Anderson Ave, Farmville, NC with Pastor Walter Adkins Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens, Greenville. Mrs. Davis was a native of Pitt County where she attended the public schools. She was a member of Victory Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and was a faithful Mother of the church. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to all that knew her. Mother Davis leaves to cherish her memory (5) daughters, Wanda Tyson (Jeffrey) of Winterville NC; Angela Jones (Clinton) of Hookerton, NC; Elizabeth Spencer (Charles) of Greenville, NC; Teresa Thaggard of the home, Tanya Dooley (Mack) of Greenville, NC; (2) sons Johnny Mack Davis Jr. (Karen) of Covington, GA. and Kelvin Davis of the home, (5) sisters Glenda G. Hall of Washington, DC; Martha G. Dildy (JD) of Farmville, NC; Deloris G. Davis (Fred) of Greenville, NC; Yvonne G. Garris (Duane) of Ayden, NC and Gwendolyn J. Ellis of Farmville, NC (5) brothers Glasco Gorham Jr. of Capitol Heights Md, Anthony Gorham of Farmville, NC, Ricky Gorham of Farmville, NC, Stanley Gorham (Gloria) of Greenville, NC, and Clarence Moore of Farmville, NC. (24) grandchildren, (42) great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. A walk-though viewing will be held Saturday from 6 until 7 p.m. and family visitation from 7 until 8 p.m. at Carmon, Garris, Gorham, & Harper Memorial Chapel; 8482 E. Marlboro Rd Suite G, Farmville. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Heavenly Arms Family Mortuary & Cremation Services.